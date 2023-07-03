“It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” star Kaitlin Olson is responding to the rumour mill with a dash of cheekiness.

Olson, 47, was making rounds around the internet today after rumours broke that she and her husband of 15 years and fellow “Sunny” co-star Rob McElhenney broke up due to cheating allegations.

The long-time couple began dating in the second season of the long-running FX series, which McElhenney created, and is en route to its 16th season this year.

Olson, who plays Deanda Reynolds, took to Twitter on Monday to respond to the allegations, however, the Oregon-born actress didn’t seem to be fazed.

It was me who had the affair.

But it was not with someone from Wales. It was with a whale. I’ve always loved whales. They’re the bosses of the ocean and I’m attracted to power. We ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time. 🐳💦https://t.co/dw1MGjCd2g — kaitlin olson (@KaitlinOlson) July 3, 2023

"They're the bosses of the ocean and I'm attracted to power. We ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time."

“They’re the bosses of the ocean and I’m attracted to power. We ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time.”

Olson topped off the tweet with a fitting whale emoji.

McElhenney and Olson, who tied the knot in 2008, share two sons, Axel, 12, and Leo, 11.