From one imaginary world to another, “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig is further building her movie-making resume.

The 39-year-old director, who also was the mind behind 2017’s “LadyBird” and 2019’s “Little Women”, has inked a deal with Netflix to roll out two feature film adaptations of the iconic Narnia book franchise to the streaming giant.

READ MORE: ‘Barbie’ Dreamhouse: Margot Robbie Invites Viewers Into The Pink Wonderland

The future project was confirmed in a recent story from the New Yorker, which profiled Mattel’s new forays into the big screen.

According to People, it was first reported in 2018 that Netflix had acquired the rights to the C.S. Lewis novel.

READ MORE: ‘Barbie’ Banned In Vietnam Due To Controversial Scene Depicting ‘Nine-Dash Line’: Report

“Barbie” is Gerwig’s first foray into big-budget filmmaking, and the early predictions for the pretty-in-pink picture are buzzing around a $70-$80 million domestic debut.

The hotly anticipated film, led by Margot Robbie as the timeless toy and Canadian actor Ryan Gosling as her doll-in-crime Ken, will burst into theatres on July 21.