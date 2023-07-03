A short live performance is the key to Paul McCartney’s musical heart.

The rock legend, 81, checked in to Conan O’Brien’s “Needs A Friend” podcast last Monday and pointed the finger of blame at fellow musical heavyweight Bruce Springsteen for normalizing long concerts that extend to three hours long, contrasting that The Beatles stuck to 30-minute spectacles.

“These days, pretty much there’s the main act and there might be a warm-up act,” said McCartney, comparing the concert world to the 1960s, when there were “a lot of people on the bill because nobody did long.”

“Now, people will do three or four hours. I blame Bruce Springsteen — I’ve told him so, I said, ‘It’s your fault,'” continued the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, who boasts a shiny collection of 18 Grammy wins.

The “Band On The Run” singer noted that The Beatles stuck to a smaller time limit: “You can’t now do an hour. We used to do a half hour. That was The Beatles’ thing – half an hour, and we got paid for it.”

“That was it. A Beatles show, we were on and off like that,” he added. “It didn’t seem strange.”

McCartney’s comments emerge during two pop superstars’ current world tours, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, whose extravagant shows zoom near the three-hour mark.