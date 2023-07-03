Olivia Rodrigo tapped into some vulnerable emotions to write her latest single, “Vampire”.

The 20-year-old Grammy winner recently sat down with Billboard to discuss her first single in two years, which is currently pulling millions of streams on Spotify and featured a music video directed by Toronto-born photographer Petra Collins.

While speaking with the music publication, Rodrigo explained that the pop ballad is “about feeling used, and all of the anger and regret and heartbreak that comes with it.”

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Drops Bloody Epic Music Video For New Single ‘Vampire’

Rodrigo turns to her pen when she needs to release emotions that she finds difficult to express in day-to-day life.

“I go to songwriting to get those feelings out that aren’t super comfortable to express in everyday life. So it was a very therapeutic experience, writing this song.”

Rodrigo premiered the anthemic ballad in Playa Vista, California at YouTube’s headquarters last Thursday night, where a fan also eagerly asked the bonafide pop star if she wanted to attend prom with him.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Announces Her Second Album ‘GUTS’, Out September 8

According to American Songwriter, the “Drivers License” singer appeared thrilled by the offer, responding: “I’ve always wanted to go to prom. Give me your number!”

As for working with Canadian photographer and music video director Petra Collins, Rodrigo gushed: “I’ve been following her for years. I’ve been saving her photos on my Pinterest since I was 15, so I feel really lucky that I get to make art with her now.”

“Vampires” is a part of Rodrigo’s latest album, “GUTS”, which is set to enter the pop stratosphere on September 8.