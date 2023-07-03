Click to share this via email

Rays of love are beaming down on Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their baby RZA.

The Fenty Beauty founder, hot off a massive Spotify streaming record, took to Instagram on Monday to share some heart-melting snaps of her partner, A$AP Rocky and their 13-month-old, RZA.

The super sweet pic shows the shadowy silhouette of A$AP, real name Rakim Mayers, 34, holding up baby RZA in the air with a picture-perfect sunset beaming behind them, along with a palm tree and ocean view.

“My Bajan boyz…🇧🇧❤️,” wrote the “We Found Love” singer, 35, in the caption of the family photo.

The couple has been soaking up the sun in Rih’s home country of Barbados during summer.

The pop powerhouse’s fans blew up the comment section, spreading positivity and joy for the chart-toppers current happiness.

“[sic] atp ima be honest, i dont care about another album. I’m so happy for sis’ happiness. 🥰” wrote one fan, alluding that Rih-Rih hasn’t dropped an album since 2016’s “Anti”, which sold 11 million units worldwide.

The Bajan beauty is currently expecting her second baby with A$AP Rocky, who has been rumoured to be dating the musician on and off since 2013.