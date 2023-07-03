Adele's love for wine is well-known and documented in song form with "I Drink Wine", a track off of her album <em>30.</em> The track was even a drink option during her launch party for the record. This song peaked on number 18 on the top charts, where it remained for two weeks.

Adele is no fan of the new trend of concertgoers throwing objects at performers on stage.

The 16-time Grammy winner, who has sold over 170 million albums worldwide, 35, made her thoughts clear this past weekend while performing at Caesar’s Palace Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In a TikTok posted on Saturday, the enchanting vocalist could be heard addressing the not-so-nice trend: “Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting show etiquette at the moment, throwing (things) onstage? Have you seen it?”

She jokingly teased the audience while wielding a t-shirt-throwing gun: “I dare you, dare you to throw something at me. Stop throwing things at the artist!”

The occurrences of fan craziness at concerts Adele is referring to began last month when pop star Bebe Rexha had a phone whipped at her face while performing in NYC, leaving her with a bruised eye and stitches.

However, it didn’t stop there as soon other victims joined the circus. Ava Max had a fan run on stage, and her slap her mid-performance, while country crooner Kelsea Ballerini experienced a bracelet being thrown at her face.

Fellow music star Charlie Puth also shared his thoughts on the recent concert chaos, taking to Twitter to beg concertgoers to stop, telling them it’s “disrespectful and very dangerous.”