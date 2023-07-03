I guess her crystal ball wasn’t lying.

Allison DeBois, the medium who briefly appeared on season 1 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, feels a congratulatory pat on the back after predicting the end of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s marriage in 2010.

After ET officially confirmed that Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, were officially finished after 27 years of marriage, DuBois, who was the inspiration behind Patricia Arquette’s series “Medium”, took to Instagram to revel in her forewarned prediction of becoming a reality.

While uploading a screengrab of her stint on the reality show, the New York Times bestselling author shared her thoughts: “I don’t wish Kyle ill. I hope she finds what she’s looking for. I guess I’m the only one who ‘saw’ this coming.”

“People kept telling me I was picking up on Camille [Grammer]’s divorce, NOT Kyle,” DuBois rallied, telling all of the “armchair psychics” to find their place and “sit down.”

Her sizzling post ended with a brief conclusion: “Mic drop.”

The episode, appropriately titled “Dinner Party From Hell”, showed the clairvoyant redhead casually smoking on an e-cigar as she assured Richards her marriage would fail.

DeBois stirred up endless drama and shocked audiences everywhere when she uttered the line: “He will never emotionally fulfill you. Ever. Know that,” to a shocked and stunned Richards.

Richards, who was first married in 1988 to her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, was hitched to Umansky in January 1996.

The pair share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15.