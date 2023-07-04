Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky shared a joint statement as it was reported they were separating after 27 years of marriage.

ET revealed on Monday that the pair were going their separate ways, with a source telling People: “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, then took to social media to set the record straight.

They both posted on their Instagram accounts, “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue.

“However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.

“There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

The statement concluded, “Thank you for the love and support, Kyle & Mauricio.”

Richards and Umansky met back in 1994. At the time, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was divorced from first husband Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she shares daughter Farrah Brittany, 34.

Richards and Umansky got engaged later that year, before tying the knot in January 1996.

They share three daughters together; Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.