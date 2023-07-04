Robert De Niro’s daughter is opening up about the loss of her son.

In a new post on Instagram, Drena De Niro emotionally paid tribute to her son Leandro, who died over the weekend at age 19.

“I can barely type through my tears but all the love, the messages, calls, texts, emails, the friends and family that held me up these last 24 hrs I’ve not been able to respond yet but we’re grateful for the all your love and condolences,” Drena wrote, sharing a photo of Leandro.

“None of this is right or fair and my heart hurts in a way I never knew possible while still breathing and barely functioning. Leo my darling I love you today like the first day I held you in my arms,” the 51-year-old continued.

“The same man that picked us up from the hospital when you were born drove us to the funeral home where I touched and held you for the last time,” she went on. “You were kindness acceptance and love and I can’t believe any of this is real YOU made everything bearable and every burden lighter. You didn’t deserve to die like this but I can only believe that God needed a strong powerful angel in their army.”

Finally, Drena added, “I’m holding you every second of every moment I’m my heart and memories until I’m with you again . My heart is broken forever . Me daddy and your family love you, I love I love you with every beat of my crying heart 💔💔💔😭🕊️🕊️”

The actress confirmed her son’s death in a post on Sunday, writing, “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly.”

“You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life . I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you 😞I’m so sorry my baby, I’m so sorry @carlosmare 😢💔. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy 🙏🏽💔,” she added.

In the comments, Leandro’s father Carlos Mare wrote, “My dear Drena… words aren’t enough to express the joy he gave us or the loss we now endure with our families and friends. He is Godschild now. 🙏🏼 On this full moon his spirit luminates what could not be seen in the dark. You can’t spell LOVE without LEO 👼 💔 💔”

Drena said in another statement on Sunday, “It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo. We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief.”

Her post also included a statement from her father Robert, who said, “I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone.”

Drena had previously posted about Leandro on Mother’s Day in May, sharing photos of her with her son.

The NYPD told People on Monday that Leandro “was found unconscious, unresponsive and was pronounced deceased by EMS on scene,” after they had received a 911 call on Sunday at approximately 2:23 p.m.