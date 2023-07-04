Click to share this via email

Kourtney Kardashian is doing pregnancy in style.

On Monday, the reality star shared new photos showing off her growing baby bump while posing in a pink bikini with Addison Rae.

In the pics, posted to Instagram, the pair do various poses by a pool.

Kardashian announced her pregnancy last month at a Blink-182 concert, holding up a sign for her husband Travis Barker that read, “Travis I’m pregnant.”

The 44-year-old has since shared several posts showing off her pregnancy, including a video revealing the sex of her baby.

The child will be Kardashian and Barker’s first together. She also shares three children with ex Scott Disick, while Barker has two children with ex Shanna Moakler.