Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 2, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK - 04 July 2023.

Kate Middleton surprised Wimbledon fans on Tuesday.

The Princess of Wales rocked a tennis chic look as she donned a mint green and white Balmain blazer, which she teamed with a white pleated skirt for her first appearance at this year’s sporting event.

Kate — who is a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) — took her seat on Court 18 to watch Katie Boulter, who is the current British women’s number one, take on Australia’s Daria Saville.

Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 2, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK – 04 July 2023. Credit: Photo by Javier Garcia/Shutterstock

The match ended up being suspended due to the rain.

Kate is a regular at Wimbledon, with her being a keen tennis fan.

The royal even showed off her tennis skills against Roger Federer last month during a visit to the Wimbledon Ball Boys & Girls training facility.

The pair — who were also pictured together in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on Tuesday — played a friendly match in order to get a first-hand look at the skills the ball boys and girls must have.

See more in the clip below.