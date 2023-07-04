Click to share this via email

Taylor Swift had a stage malfunction during a recent “Eras Tour” performance, but she didn’t let it bother her.

The musician was finishing up her track “Look What You Made Me Do” during her show at the Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Friday, when a trapdoor failed to open.

Swift was then seen sprinting across the stage, running past a bunch of backing dancers in clips that have since gone viral.

The “Love Story” hitmaker noticed the online frenzy, as she commented on one video: “Still swift af boi,” NME reported.

Multiple moments from Swift’s much-talked about tour have gone viral.

Last month, videos of her swallowing a bug on stage caused an online frenzy.

Swift was in the middle of her show when she suddenly went silent and turned around to cough, while the crowd watched on.

“I swallowed a bug, I’m so sorry,” she said.