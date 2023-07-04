The Underwood girls are showing their love.

On Monday, Carrie Underwood shared a post on Instagram showing off the new matching tattoo she got with her mother and sisters in Las Vegas.

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson Denies Feud With Carrie Underwood: ‘We Don’t Even Know Each Other Well Enough’

“When your 74-year-old mother asks you and your sisters to get matching tattoos with her in Vegas, the only questions are, ‘what?’ and ‘where?” she wrote in the caption.

In the first photo, each of them display their heart tattoos, with most of them around their wrists, while Underwood’s is on her foot.

“I never would’ve thought I’d see the day that Mama Carole would be gettin’ some ink! 😂❤️ #WhatHappensInVegas,” Underwood added.

The next pic shows Underwood having the tattoo inked onto her foot. In another snap, she poses with her mother and two sisters, while another shows her mom getting her tattoo done.

READ MORE: Carrie Underwood Receives Adorable Handwritten Letters From Her Sons On 40th Birthday

In May, Underwood shared a Mother’s Day tribute to her mom Carole, and all the other moms in her life.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there…and especially to my own mother! You are loved. You are appreciated! You are irreplaceable! May you all feel celebrated today,” she wrote.

Underwood recently completed the first run of her relaunched “Reflection” Vegas residency, and will return to the stage again in September.