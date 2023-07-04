Click to share this via email

Drake is getting in on the latest fashion trend.

In a post on Instagram, the Canadian rapper shared pictures of his pink manicure, perfectly in keeping with the Barbiecore wave that’s been heating up in recent months.

In the pics, as well as an Instagram Story video, Drake showed off the pink nail polish.

With the impending release of “Barbie” set to take movie theatres by storm, celebrities have been going pink in a style dubbed Barbiecore.

Along with star Margot Robbie wearing all sorts of Barbie-inspired fashion on the film’s press tour, other stars like Lizzo, Hailey Bieber and Khloé Kardashian have all recently posed in bright pink looks.

Meanwhile, this week Drake is hitting the road for his “It’s All a Blur” tour with 21 Savage, which kicks off in Chicago on Wednesday.

The tour comes to Montreal on July 14 and 15, as well as Vancouver in late August and Toronto in October.