Tom Cruise still makes time to go to the theatre despite being one of the most famous faces in Hollywood.

The actor spoke about which films he’s looking forward to seeing as he chatted to press at the Australian premiere of his upcoming film “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”.

Cruise told The Sydney Morning Herald, “I want to see both ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’.

“I’ll see them opening weekend. Friday I’ll see Oppenheimer first and then Barbie on Saturday,” he added.

The films both hit theatres on July 21.

Cruise shared of still visiting movie theatres: “I grew up seeing movies on the big screen. That’s how I make them, and I like that experience.

“It’s immersive, and to have that as a community and an industry, it’s important,” he went on. “I still go the movies.”

Cruise recently gushed about the films he’s looking forward to seeing on social media, giving a shout out to Harrison Ford and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”, as well.

This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters. Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history. I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie. pic.twitter.com/udWHHj4fAe — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) June 28, 2023

“Barbie” star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig also praised upcoming flicks, posting: