Bravo is giving fans a first look at “Vanderpump Rules” season 11.

The TV network shared behind-the-scenes photos on Monday of cast members socializing over drinks at Lisa Vanderpump’s TomTom bar in West Hollywood.

Vanderpump was joined by Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent and James Kennedy’s girlfriend, Ally Lewber for filming of the first group scene.

Amid season 11 filming, which kicked off last week, Bravo has yet to reveal the complete returning cast. Additionally, Raquel Leviss’ return remains up in the air following her affair with Tom Sandoval, ultimately causing his nine-year relationship with Madix to end.

The upcoming season will likely follow Madix moving on from the “Scandoval,” including her new business venture — the grand opening of her and co-star Maloney’s sandwich shop, which is expected to open this summer.

Elsewhere in the “Vanderpump Rules” universe, it was recently confirmed that Bravo is moving full-speed ahead with an untitled spin-off to the reality show, which is set to star Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute, who is rumoured to make a comeback. Meanwhile, “Vanderpump Villa” — another new reality series set at Vanderpump’s luxury French villa — is underway with Hulu.