Lori Harvey shared some star-studded TikTok clips to mark the Fourth of July.
Harvey was joined by pals Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, La La Anthony and Justine Skye for Michael Rubin’s all-white party in the Hamptons on Monday.
One clip showed the showbiz friends walking in a runway-style line to the tune of Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World”.
The stars all wore stunning white ensembles.
@loriharveyAnd we ain’t playing tag 🤭♬ Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album]
@loriharvey Happy 4th 🇺🇸 #outfitcheck #allwhite #fyp ♬ Sprinter
Jenner donned a plunging mini dress while holding on to a white bottle of her 818 Tequila as an accessory.
Kardashian held a glass while strutting her stuff in a white crop top and matching skirt, while Harvey opted for a low-cut number with a fringed hem.
Bieber, on the other hand, looked stunning in a halter-neck gown as she sipped a drink.
Another clip showed them dancing up a storm later on in the night, still in their white outfits.
@loriharveyGod Bless 🇺🇸♬ Popular The Idol Vol. 1 (Music from the HBO Original Series)