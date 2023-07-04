Click to share this via email

Lori Harvey shared some star-studded TikTok clips to mark the Fourth of July.

Harvey was joined by pals Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, La La Anthony and Justine Skye for Michael Rubin’s all-white party in the Hamptons on Monday.

One clip showed the showbiz friends walking in a runway-style line to the tune of Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World”.

The stars all wore stunning white ensembles.

Jenner donned a plunging mini dress while holding on to a white bottle of her 818 Tequila as an accessory.

Kardashian held a glass while strutting her stuff in a white crop top and matching skirt, while Harvey opted for a low-cut number with a fringed hem.

Bieber, on the other hand, looked stunning in a halter-neck gown as she sipped a drink.

Another clip showed them dancing up a storm later on in the night, still in their white outfits.