Get ready to shop like Beyoncé.
Over the weekend, Holt Renfrew announced its partnership with Beyoncé on The Renaissance Flagship, a pop-up at their Bloor Street store in Toronto.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pop-up will take over the third floor of the Holt Renfrew location, from July 5 to 11.
COMING SOON! Are you ready for THE RENAISSANCE FLAGSHIP – Toronto? Holt Renfrew Bloor Street, July 5 at 10 AM. pic.twitter.com/BA0dHT60Hz
— Holt Renfrew (@HoltRenfrew) July 3, 2023
The installation, celebrating the fashion of Beyonce’s Renaissance era, will feature the singer’s 21-piece collection, priced from about $20 to $250. This is the first time the collection will be available in North America, after having launch in London in May.
Items on sale include Beyoncé’s signature silver Renaissance cowboy hat, a “Summer Renaissance” hoodie featuring an oversized “B”, a white T-shirt with artwork inspired by a segment from the tour and more.
Beyoncé’s pop-up coincides with her two-night stint at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on July 8 and 9, which kicks off the North American leg of her Renaissance World Tour.
The tour first launched in Stockholm in May