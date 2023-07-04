Click to share this via email

Charlie Puth wants fans to stop throwing things on stage at concerts.

Recently, an array of stars have been hit in the face after gig-goers threw objects at them.

Bebe Rexha got hit in the face with a cell phone and had to have stitches, while Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye with a bracelet.

Ava Max was also slapped by a man who crashed the stage.

Puth blasted, “This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end.

“(Bebe, Ava, AND NOW Kelsea Ballerini…) It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you…”

This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end. (Bebe, Ava, AND NOW Kelsea Ballerini…) It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you… — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) June 29, 2023

Puth’s comments came after Ballerini had to briefly stop her concert in Boise, Idaho last week after she was hit in the face.

She then posted:

