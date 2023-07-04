Matty Healy seems to be owning up to some of his past mistakes.

While performing in London, England over the weekend, the 1975 frontman took time in between his set to seemingly address some controversial moments he’s recently been tied to. Though he wasn’t specific, nor did he apologize for anything directly, Healy’s comments appeared to hint at recent negative press, including backlash he faced after mocking rapper Ice Spice’s ethnicity.

READ MORE: Matty Healy Hints At Taylor Swift Split During Gig, Says He’s ‘Sure’ He’s Been Facing Online Backlash

As Healy discussed the band’s song “Love Me”, he told the audience that he was “taking the p*ss out of myself,” as per Metro. “I was always, like, trying stuff. And some stuff I got right and some stuff I got wrong.

“But, do you know what? There’s a lot of things I’ve said, jokes that I’ve made, you know what, there’s probably a couple of f**king songs I’d take back if I had the chance,” he admitted.

READ MORE: Azealia Banks Roasts Matty Healy For Ice Spice Comments, Warns Taylor Swift ‘This Dude Is A Full Incel’

“What I mean is that I really am only doing this because I want to make you guys laugh and feel good. That’s what my favourite art does and that’s what I’m trying to do,” he continued. “I get a bit excited. And, you know what, I’m f**king proud of myself.”

Healy’s remarks come after Japanese singer, Rina Sawayama, blasted him for previous racially-charged comments he made.