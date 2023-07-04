Click to share this via email

Brad Pitt is giving that French Riviera style.

Over the weekend, the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star was spotted at a French vineyard shooting a commercial for a new De’Longhi ad campaign.

The actor was seen dressed in a clean white shirt, khakis and white loafers, with dark shades, all with a retro leisure look.

Photo: Best Image / BACKGRID

He was acting in the scenes opposite actress Karina Beuthe, who wore a beige top and plum-coloured slacks.

Pitt, of course, has experience with French wineries, having bought the Chateau Miraval winery with ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2008. The property is now part of a dispute between the former couple.

The actor first partnered with De’Longhi, the Italian coffee machine company, back in 2021 in a campaign for its TrueBrew line.