Months before Julian Sands went missing on a solo hike in January, the English actor — whose death was recently confirmed after his remains were discovered — spoke about the dangers of hiking.

In an interview with Radio Times, Sands looked back on some “spooky things” he previously came across during a frightening hike.

“I’ve found spooky things on mountains, when you know you’re in a place where many people have lost their lives, whether it be on the Eiger or in the Andes. You may be confronted with human remains and that can be chilling,” Sands previously told the magazine, per The Guardian. “Pals I used to climb with have stopped going to the mountains.

“If you don’t really have the desire, the focus for climbing a route, if you’re not absolutely committed, it becomes much more dangerous,” he explained.

On June 27, the “Warlock” actor’s death was confirmed after his remains were found by California hikers in Mount Baldy. Sands, 65, had been missing for five months after hiking Southern California’s notoriously deadly mountains. The months-long search for the actor faced several setbacks due to tough weather conditions in the area.

Elsewhere in his Radio Times interview, Sands explained how, while hiking, one is “in the presence of big nature and big nature is revealing itself in all its power.

“It can take us over a threshold of hypersensitivity into a realm of natural forces,” he said of unexpected weather conditions.

Roughly 30 years ago before Sands’ dangerous Mount Baldy hike, the actor, along with a group of hikers, encountered a near-death experience in the early ’90s after getting caught in a storm 20,000 feet above ground. Sands said he was left “in a very bad way.

“Some guys close to us perished. We were lucky,” he shared in a separate 2020 interview with The Guardian. Nonetheless, Sands described himself being happiest when he was “close to a mountain summit on a glorious cold morning.”