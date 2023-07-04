Click to share this via email

Cardi B is having a blast at Paris Fashion Week.

On Monday, the “WAP” rapper was spotted joining a street performer to spit a few bars after leaving the Thom Browne show in Paris.

Dressed to the nines, a video shared on social media showed Cardi singing the first bars of Whitney Houston’s classic “I Will Always Love You” with the busker.

Cardi B participating in street festivities today in Paris. 😂 pic.twitter.com/mUO9xfLhL5 — Cardi B News 🫵🏽 (@CardiNewss) July 3, 2023

After the first few notes, she laughed and left the mic to the street performer while fans stood around the get pictures.

Cardi has been all over town in all sorts of extravagant outfits for Paris Fashion Week.

On Instagram, Cardi shared photos of her black velvet gown from the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show.