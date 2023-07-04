Click to share this via email

Michael Rubin’s white party in the Hamptons was definitely a star-studded affair on Monday.

An array of celebrities celebrated the Fourth of July weekend together, with Jennifer Lopez being snapped arriving in a white cut-out maxi dress.

The singer wore her hair in a chic ponytail, while her other half, Ben Affleck, was seen arriving with his 17-year-old daughter Violet Affleck, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at Michael Rubin’s white party in the Hamptons. Credit: Splash News

Jay-Z donned a white bucket hat and shirt for the bash, with him being pictured arriving with a car full of friends.

Jay Z is seen arriving at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party. Credit: Splash News

Tom Brady looked dapper in a pair of white jeans, a simple white T-shirt and a sweater draped over his shoulders, while Hailey and Justin Bieber also dressed to impress in white ensembles.

Tom Brady at Michael Rubin’s Hamptons white party. Credit: Splash News

Justin and Hailey Bieber arrive at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party. Credit: Splash News

Hailey oozed glamour in a white halter-neck dress, that she teamed with dazzling jewellery, while Justin wore a white sweater to the party.

Before the bash, Hailey Bieber joined Lori Harvey, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, La La Anthony and Justine Skye for a celeb-filled TikTok clip.

The vid showed the showbiz friends walking in a runway-style line to the tune of Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World” while dressed in their all-white ensembles.