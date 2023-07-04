Click to share this via email

Max Domi is following in his father’s footsteps.

Over the weekend, the Toronto Maple Leafs signed the 28-year-old free agent and son of Leafs legend Tie Domi to a one-year $3 million contract.

The NHL player celebrated with a post on Instagram of him as a child, wearing a Leafs jersey and sitting on his dad’s lap.

“💙💙💙,” Tie wrote in the comments.

The news was met with congratulations from all corners, including some big-name sports stars and celebrities.

Some notable people showing some love on Max Domi’s post today.#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/QQhrC5kkwM — Joseph Zita (@josephdzita) July 3, 2023

“❤️Awesome,” wrote NFL star Tom Brady, while Mark Wahlberg said, “Time to bring the title back to T. O.”

When he joins the Leafs, Max will be wearing number 11. His father famously wore number 28.

The team will be Max’s seventh in his NHL career, since first being drafted in 2015.

His father made his NHL debut playing two games for the Leafs before being traded off during the 1989-1990 season. He returned to the team in 1995 and played in Toronto until his retirement in 2006.