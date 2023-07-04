Simu Liu celebrated the long weekend in true Canadian fashion — at the lake.

The actor, who’s gearing up for his role in the anticipated “Barbie” movie, headed to cottage country in Muskoka with his girlfriend Allison Hsu to spend time with friends he considers family before resuming the film’s global press tour.

Liu took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some highlights from his weekend at the lake to celebrate Kenada Day, including jet skiing with Hsu, boating with loved ones and tackling waves on a water ski.

“Goshulak island has been my safe haven for over a decade. i’ve lived a lot of life and seen many things in those years, but nothing quite compares the to majesty of the lake,” Liu captioned his Instagram post Tuesday.

He shared some of his favourite moments from the weekend away like “slicing through the smooth water at golden hour” and sharing “stifled laughs amidst board game arguments past midnight.

“This is the cottage that raised me, made me curious, and gave me the gift of the water,” he concluded, thanking “the family that always welcomes their ‘adopted’ son with open arms and a fresh set of sheets.”

Liu’s post received a like and comment from none other than Canada’s coffee chain, Tim Horton’s, who played into the “Ken” puns, making a nod to Liu’s “Barbie” role.

“Another fantastic MuskoKen weekend!” the chain wrote.