There’s no cure for Kaley Cuoco’s latest obsession.

The “Based on a True Story” actress, 37, who welcomed her newborn baby Matilda earlier this year with “Ozark” actor Tom Pelphrey, 40, has caught the contagious Pilates bug, according to an Instagram Story shared on Monday.

Kaley Cuoco — Photo: @kaleycuoco/Instagram Story

“I got bit by the Pilates bug again…” wrote the “Flight Attendant” actress alongside a gym mirror snap of herself rocking a messy bun and black workout fit ensemble.

The actress also shared a black-and-white snapshot of herself feeling “strong” after burning off sweat during her Pilates session.

After embracing the gym life, Cuoco couldn’t help but share a precious snap of baby Matilda sitting on Cuoco’s stomach as she lands a smooch on her cheek, much to 3-month-old Matilda’s giddy reception.

Kaley Cuoco — Photo: @kaleycuoco/Instagram Story

While visiting the “Smartless” podcast last month, the “Big Bang Theory” actress told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett that she would love to expand her fam with more kids.

After Cuoco divorced her second ex-husband Karl Cook in 2021, Pelphrey and Cuoco went Instagram official in May 2022 before welcoming Matilda into the world in March.