If Michelle Williams had it her way, Destiny’s Child would still be together.

With that being said, the 43-year-old singer is open to reuniting with her former girl group members.

While appearing on “The TERRELL Show”, Williams commented on the possibility of a reunion while sharing that she “didn’t want” the iconic girl group’s final album, Destiny Fulfilled, to be their last project together.

“I don’t know if we wanted it to be the last. But that’s the way it is,” she said of the 2004 album. “But if it was up to me, we’d still be flip-flopping. We’d still be group, solo, group solo.”

READ MORE: Michelle Williams Gets Candid About Balancing Work With Three Children: ‘I Really Want To Be Able To Have Both’

Williams claimed that while the trio — which consisted of Williams, Kelly Rowland, and Beyoncé after LeToya Luckett-Walker and LaTavia Roberson left the group in the early 2000s — discussed pursuing solo projects amid group releases, they never spoke about Destiny Fulfilled being their final album.

The performer “promised” that she doesn’t know why it was their last, however, she’s “quite positive that should we and want to do [another] one, I know the door is open for us to do that.”

Destiny’s Child announced their split in 2005 following a show in Barcelona, Spain.

READ MORE: Michelle Williams Of Destiny’s Child Unmasked On Australia’s ‘The Masked Singer’

“We have been working together as Destiny’s Child since we were 9, and touring together since we were 14,” the group began in a statement to MTV News at the time. “After a lot of discussion and some deep soul searching, we realized that our current tour has given us the opportunity to leave Destiny’s Child on a high note, united in our friendship and filled with an overwhelming gratitude for our music, our fans, and each other.

“No matter what happens, we will always love each other as friends and sisters and will always support each other as artists,” the statement continued. “We want to thank all of our fans for their incredible love and support and hope to see you all again as we continue fulfilling our destinies.”

READ MORE: Kelly Rowland Reveals Her Son’s Favourite Destiny’s Child Track, But Admits ‘He Shouldn’t Be Listening’ To It

Since their split, the trio has reunited several times for events, including Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella set, which marked the last time any Destiny’s Child members took the stage together.

In March, Beyoncé’s father, Mathew Knowles, championed for a Destiny’s Child reunion.

“It’s a decision that the ladies must make. And I would certainly, certainly support that decision as I still manage Destiny’s Child,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I would love to see that as well.”