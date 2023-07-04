Dolly Parton is thinking seriously about what she’s leaving behind.

As she gets ready to release her first rock album Rockstar, the legendary country artist was asked at a press conference whether she’d consider d0ing a hologram concert like ABBA.

“I think I’ve left a great body of work behind,” she said, according to The Independent. “I have to decide how much of that high-tech stuff I want to be involved [with] because I don’t want to leave my soul here on this earth.

She added, “I think with some of this stuff I’ll be grounded here for ever… I’ll be around, we’ll find ways to keep me here.”

Parton also cracked a joke about artificial intelligence, saying “everything” about her, including “any intelligence,” was artificial.

ABBA launched their hologram show “ABBA: Voyage” at a purpose-built stadium last year in London.

The show features 3D digital recreations of the four members of the group as their younger selves, performing and dancing to their body of hits.