Blac Chyna fought back tears as she delivered a speech after receiving her honorary Doctorate of Humanities from the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College.

The star — whose real name is Angela Renée White — took to Instagram this week to share some clips and photos.

White told the crowd in one video, “God has never given up on me.

“I’ve been through a lot in my life and he’s been changing my life.”

She added, getting choked up, “I want to continue to walk in this light and learn and grow and be an inspiration to my family, my friends, and my kids.”

White’s caption stated, “The degree of Doctor of Humanities is an honorary degree awarded to those who have distinguished themselves through humanitarian and philanthropic contributions to society.”

The model also shared numerous snaps of herself up on stage, as well as another snap of herself posing proudly for a selfie in her cap and gown.