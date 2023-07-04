Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry and Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz in "Red, White & Royal Blue".

Sparks secretly fly in this love story of power and prestige, and it’ll all be playing out on Amazon Prime Video this summer.

Prime Video’s official Twitter dropped a new teaser for the eagerly awaited rom-com on Monday, based on the New York Times best-selling queer romance novel by Casey McQuiston, which showcases the two leading lads being asked to sit closer to each other in an awkward yet endearing moment.

In a tale of political power and unexpected romance, “Red, White & Royal Blue” introduces Alex Claremont-Diaz, the charismatic Mexican-American son of the U.S. President and Prince Henry of England, locked in a long-standing feud.

When their feud becomes tabloid fodder, they must pretend to be friends to maintain U.S.-British relations. As they spend more time together, their initial animosity transforms into an undeniable love. But with Alex’s mother’s re-election approaching, they face a crucial decision: keep their relationship secret or risk everything for love.

Taylor Zakhar Perez (“The Kissing Booth”) leads the star-crossed love affair as Alex, while Nicholas Galitzine (“Cinderella” with Camila Cabello) will portray Prince Harry.

Another trailer was dropped on Tuesday, which again contains little dialogue, with the two agreeing that they’re hungry and wanting to eat.

Fans combusted with excitement in the comment section, with many begging for the full trailer to drop.

“give us the whole trailer PLEASE,” pleaded one fan. “WHERES THE FULL TRAILER?” asked another.

Deadline revealed that Uma Thurman had been confirmed to portray President Ellen Claremont, Alex’s mother. Also, part of the stellar line-up includes Clifton Collins Jr., Stephen Fry, Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Ellie Bamber, Aneesh Sheth, Polo Morín, Ahmed Elhaj, and Akshay Khanna.

“Red, White & Royal Blue” will premiere on August 11 on Amazon Prime Video.