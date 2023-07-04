Click to share this via email

Nick Cannon is a proud dad.

The “Wild n’ Out” host took to Instagram on Monday to share a couple of cute snaps of his two oldest sons; 6-year-old Golden Sagon and Moroccan, 12.

Cannon shares Moroccan — who has a twin sister, Monroe — with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and has Golden with Brittany Bell. Cannon and Bell are also parents to Rise Messiah, 9 months, and Powerful Queen, 2.

The snaps showed the brothers posing in a Five Guys, with Golden hugging his older sibling, while Moroccan had a surprised look on his face.

The second photo showed Golden gazing lovingly up at his big bro.

“Brotherly Love!” Cannon captioned the post.

Bre Tiesi, who shares son Legendary Love, 1, with Cannon, was among those commenting, gushing: “Aweeee that look tho 🥹🫶🏼🥰”

Dad of 12 Cannon is also father to daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 7 months, and twins Zion and Zillion, 2, with Abby De La Rosa, as well as daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 9 months, with LaNisha Cole.

His and Alyssa Scott’s son Zen tragically died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer. The pair also share daughter Halo Marie, 6 months.

