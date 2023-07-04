Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the set of “Barbie” as they roller-skate in Venice Beach. The actors don bright-coloured vintage-inspired Barbie and Ken fitness costumes.

Even Barbie can become self-conscious.

Oscar-nominated “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig recently retold a story to Rolling Stone about an experience on the set of the timeless toy’s film that made lead actress Margot Robbie less confident.

While filming rollerblading scenes in Venice Beach last summer, which exploded across social media as the first glimpses of the hotly awaited film, Robbie, 33, felt insecure as co-star and Ken doll, Ryan Gosling, earned a better reception from on-set visitors.

“How Barbie operates in Barbieland is she’s entirely continuous with her environment,” Gerwig told the mag. “Even the houses have no walls, because you never need to hide because there’s nothing to be ashamed of or embarrassed of.

“And suddenly finding yourself in the real world and wishing you could hide, that’s the essence of being human. But when we were actually shooting on Venice Beach, with Margot and Ryan in neon rollerblading outfits, it was fascinating because it was actually happening in front of us.”

Gerwig explained how pedestrians would high-five Gosling, 42, and compliment his appearance, as both stars were donning super-neon, ’80s inspired fits, while not saying anything to Robbie, a moment the “Lady Bird” director described as “surreal”, saying the “Suicide Squad” actress was clearly “self-conscious.”

“People would go by Ryan, high-five him, and say, ‘Awesome, Ryan, you look great!’ And they wouldn’t actually say anything to Margot. They’d just look at her. It was just surreal. In that moment, she did feel self-conscious” she said.

“And as the director, I wanted to protect her. But I also knew that the scene we were shooting had to be the scene where she felt exposed. And she was exposed, both as a celebrity and as a lady.”

The “I, Tonya” actress previously described filming the rollerblading scenes as “the most humiliating moment of my life” while visiting “The Tonight Show” last year, emphasizing that “hundreds” of people were watching them.

“Barbie” comes to life in theatres on July 21.