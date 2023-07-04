Tracy Chapman is making history.

According to Billboard, the singer-songwriter has become the first Black woman to top the Country Airplay chart with a song, as the sole writer.

Luke Combs’ cover of Chapman’s 1988 hit “Fast Car” hit the top spot in the chart dated July 8, meaning Chapman has now been honoured with quite the first.

It’s actually only the second time a Black songwriter has topped the Country Airplay charts as the sole writer on a song since its 1990 debut. The other song was also a cover, with Dan Seals’ version of Sam Cooke’s “Good Times” reaching No. 1 in 1990.

Cooke hit No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 with the original 1964 version, which was written solely by him.

“Fast Car” hitting the top spot also marked the first time a remake of a pop hit has reached No. 1 in 15 years, after Blake Shelton topped Country Airplay with his cover of Michael Bublé’s “Home”.

READ MORE: Luke Combs Is Back With New Album ‘Gettin’ Old’

In a list of firsts, it also marked the first time in 24 years that a cover of a track that reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 when it was released managed to hit the top spot on the Country Airplay chart. Chapman’s “Fast Car” previously reached No. 6.

READ MORE: Lainey Wilson Triumphs At Academy Of Country Music Awards; Chris Stapleton Wins Top Honour

Mark Chesnutt’s cover of “I Don’t Want To Miss a Thing” previously topped the country chart in 1999, after Aerosmith’s original topped the Hot 100 back in 1998.