With the recent news that HBO’s streaming service, Max (previously known as HBO Max), is developing a new “Harry Potter” series, what are the odds that the original Harry will be making an appearance?

Daniel Radcliffe, who played the boy wizard in eight feature films, says that fans shouldn’t be getting their hopes up.

“My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere,” Radcliffe said in an interview with ComicBook.com.

According to Radcliffe, that’s perfectly fine with him. “I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way,” he said.

“But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I’m very excited to have that torch passed,” he added. “But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”

Back in April, Warner Bros. Discovery announced plans for a new series based on J.K. Rowling’s original novels, promising a “faithful adaptation” in which each season will cover one book in the series.

“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way,” said HBO and Max CEO and chairman Casey Bloys in the original announcement. “Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”