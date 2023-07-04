Vivica A. Fox is sharing her true feelings about the “Independence Day” sequel.

In an interview with the A.V. Club, the 58-year-old actress candidly expresses her disappointment in not getting Will Smith back for 2016’s “Independence Day: Resurgence”.

READ MORE: Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Are ‘Hype’ As They Tease ‘Bad Boys 4’ At CinemaCon

“I just didn’t feel like it was good and lived up to the first one,” she said of the film. “I really feel we missed out… by not bringing Will Smith back.”

The sequel to the iconic 1996 alien invasion disaster movie was intended to be the first in a new series of films, but its disappointing box office returns put the kibosh on those plans.

Though Smith did not return for the sequel, it did bring back original stars Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman and Judd Hirsch, along with director Roland Emmerich.

“We had most of the original cast on, but I think the one true link that was missing to the success of ‘Independence Day 2’, was that we missed—that Will Smith wasn’t there,” Fox recalled. “And I’m gonna tell you, I’m gonna keep it real. I was at the premiere and I was like, ‘Mm, mm, mm—let’s see how the fans are gonna feel about this.’ And sure enough on Twitter, they blew me up.”

READ MORE: Will Smith Rejected A RuPaul Cameo On ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ As ‘A Really Bad Idea’

Smith explained at the time that he opted not to appear in the film due to scheduling conflicts.

“It was one of those things—I had a couple of films lined up, I had ‘Concussion’ and ‘Suicide Squad’, and so it was a decision, timing-wise, between ‘Independence Day’ and ‘Suicide Squad’,” he told the BBC. “They were sending pictures from the set, and I was like, ahh.”