Rosie O’Donnell is sharing a new update about Madonna.

On Monday, the comedian shared a throwback post on Instagram featuring an image of her and Madonna together in “A League of Their Own”.

“remember when?” O’Donnell wrote in the caption.

In the comments, followers were quick to ask for updates about the pop star’s condition as she recovers from a bacterial infection that had her in the ICU for several days late last month.

“She is recovering at home — she is very strong in general,” O’Donnell told one fan.

“God bless her hope she’s ok, I don’t care about the tour,” wrote another user, to which O’Donnell responded, “She’s good.”

According to reports from Page Six, Madonna had been found unresponsive at her home and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Madonna was discharged days later and went home to recover.

In the wake of her health issues, the singer scrapped the launch of her Celebration world tour, which had been set to launch in Vancouver this month.