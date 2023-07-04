“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” made a disappointing debut at the box office.

As Deadline reports, the fifth film in the “Indiana Jones” franchise landed in theatres with a thud, with the latest predictions indicating the film will take in $82 million domestically in its first five days of release during the U.S. Fourth of July long weekend.

Meanwhile, Box Office Mojo tracks the film’s international earnings at just over $70 million.

Given that reports indicate the film cost northwards of $300 million to make, “Dial of Destiny” has a long way to go before turning a profit.

Despite the hype, these numbers are significantly lower than the previous instalment, “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”, which churned up $100 million during its 2008 opening weekend, ultimately going on to earn $473,552,823 domestically, and $790,653,942 worldwide.

However, Deadline points out that it could be worse, noting that the $82 million earned by “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is still better than other big-budget low-performers such as “Superman Returns”, which took in $76 million domestically in its opening weekend, and “Terminator Genesys”, which brought in just $42.4 million.