“The White Lotus” star Sabrina Impacciatore is ready to dive into her next project.

Broadcasting network Sky Italia brought out the confetti on Tuesday to celebrate its 20th anniversary and unveiled a fresh array of upcoming original series’. Among the titles was a second season of the Italian adaptation of “Call My Agent”, which Impacciatore will join.

The Italian actress was hailed as a series stand-out in the second season of “The White Lotus”. She will be swapping her role as a hotel manager to enter the chaotic and demanding industry of talent agents.

Season one of the Italian adaptation premiered in January and starred Paolo Sorrentino, Bruni Tedeschi and Claud Santamaria.

The acclaimed original series “Call My Agent” originated from the innovative minds at Mediawan, a French production company. Its Netflix debut under “Dix Pour Cent” impressed audiences with its storyline and unforgettable characters.

Other upcoming Sky Italia original projects announced include “La Mala”, a series based on the Milanese mob in the ’70s and “The Art of Joy”, an erotic female empowerment drama which sees Valeria Golino making her debut as a TV series director.