Margot Robbie is a native of Australia, but that didn’t prevent her from forgetting that the title of her new movie has a very different meaning Down Under.

While promoting “Barbie”, Robbie appeared alongside director Greta Gerwig on Aussie talk show “The Project”, when the show’s co-host pointed out that the word “barbie” may refer to the iconic doll, but also has a second meaning to Australians.

“What does it mean here?” Robbie asked, leading to several people in the studio reminding her that it’s slang for barbecue.

Oh!” Robbie blurted out, laughing at herself for forgetting.

“I’m so Barbie now, I can’t even… You’re right, a barbie, having a barbie,” she said.

“I’m blaming the jet lag, by the way,” she joked. “Don’t blame the blonde hair, blame the jet lag.”

Aussie Margot Robbie tells Greta Gerwig the other meaning of ‘Barbie’ in Australia, but has Margot forgotten what a barbie is? pic.twitter.com/ZUeQsdlwtV — The Project (@theprojecttv) June 29, 2023

Meanwhile, the hosts on the show pointed out that there should have been a “Barbie”-barbie promotional tie-in for Australian filmgoers.

“I’m deeply regretting that there’s not, now that you mention it. What a wasted opportunity… Grrr, I’m really annoyed we didn’t do something like this,” Robbie responded.

“We’re going to make you grill after this,” Gerwig quipped.