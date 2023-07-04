Click to share this via email

Every K-Pop alter ego needs a good name.

In their latest raunchy comedy, “Joy Ride”, co-stars Ashley Park and Sherry Cola briefly explore their K-Pop alter egos while embarking on a hectic journey across Asia to locate Park’s character’s birth mother.

ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté joined a conversation with Park and Cola to discuss the upcoming release of their chaotically explicit tale of friendship and family.

One scene which certainly leaves a mark depicts the cast disguising themselves as K-Pop stars, who perform a very different rendition of Cardi B’s “WAP”, to bypass airport security.

Chanté got down to business and asked the two leading ladies their K-Pop names.

“Sauce is a word that comes,” admitted Cola. “Spicy sauce. Spice. Baby Spice is taken,” she continued, referencing the iconic Spice Girl.

“It is. It is,” chimed in Park, who subsequently imagined her own name: “That baby sauce. A baby sauce. Mama, Mama sauce. Baby Salsa, mama. Maybe mayo sauce. I love mayo.”

“Call me mayo sauce,” said Cola.” “Fine. We’ll take it,” concluded Park.

“Joy Ride” drives into theatres on July 7.