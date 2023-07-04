Adele Lim made her directorial debut with “Joy Ride”, the new comedy feature produced by Point Grey Pictures, the production company launched by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Lim recently sat down with ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté, who asked Lim what it was like working with fellow Canadian Rogen.

“Oh, Seth is the best,” Lim declared.

“So we have this ridiculous, completely inappropriate balls-out comedy, and we kept expecting at some point in the process, like, this is a real Hollywood movie, like, somebody is going to tell you, ‘This is too much,'” she continued.

“And when you have Seth Rogen in your corner, you never get that. No, he’s just like, ‘Go harder, go faster.’ And also, if you’re looking for somebody to have like a real authentic reaction to your material that laugh he has, like, that big Fozzie Bear… Like you’re like, okay, that works. That’s funny,” she added.

During the conversation, Lim also revealed that “Joy Ride” was not the movie’s original title.

“You know, the original title, working title of this movie was ‘Joy Club’,” she said, explaining the title was an homage to “The Joy Luck Club”, a film that she’d grown up loving.

“And at some point we realized, like, ‘No, we can’t. We can’t go forward with that title.’ We went through a lot of different titles. But ‘Joy Ride’ felt absolutely right because it’s not just about the experience of the movie,” Lim explained. “It was the experience coming up with the story of the movie, shooting the movie, sharing the movie with a big, theatre full of people. It just was just it’s been a joy ride from start to finish.”