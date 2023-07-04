As Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia wraps up his final season on Netflix’s “The Witcher”, the cast members sat down with ET Canada to discuss their experiences working with the actor and what they’ll miss most as he bids farewell to the supernatural series after it’s third season finishes rolling out.

Anya Chalotra, who portrays the mighty sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg, says she will “miss his face,” much to the laughter of her two co-stars, Freya Allan and Joey Batey.

“I miss his presence; we’ve worked together for five years,” added Chalotra. “He’s always been Geralt, and we’ve built so much trust.”

The actress noted that she’s excited for him but also excited for a new face, which is set to be Liam Hemsworth taking on the role of Geralt.

Graham McTavish, known for playing the cunning spymaster Dijkstra, said working with Cavill was “delightful,” adding that he’s “annoyingly perfect” due to his kindness and great sense of humour.

“He was great; he loves painting ‘World of Warcraft’ figures, which is so incredibly endearing, you can’t help but love a guy like that,” he continued.

“I loved my time getting to work with him,” added Cassie Clare, who depicts sorceress Philippa Eilhart, further describing him as a “kind-hearted leader on set.”

“At least he isn’t good looking, it would just be annoying beyond words if he was handsome as well,” further joked McTavish.

MyAnna Buring, who plays Tissaia de Vries, and Thericia Wilson-Read, who plays Sabrina Glevissig, both had glowing words about the Hollywood heavyweight.

“I’ll miss his energy, he’s fabulous, he’s such a gentleman, he’s wonderful on and off set,” complimented Read. “I feel celebratory he got to be around for three seasons,” said Buring, highlighting that he cemented Geralt as an iconic TV character.

Episodes six through eight of “The Witcher” will drop on July 27 on Netflix.