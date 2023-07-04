Diddy is encouraging his daughter, Chance, to make her dreams a reality.

The music industry titan, real name Sean Combs, 53, shared his unbreakable support for his daughter on Instagram on Monday.

The pic showed the dad-of-seven, who broke his relationship with rapper Yung Miami off in April, gifting his oldest daughter, who turns 17 later this month, a fluorescent pink rose.

“Words can’t describe how proud I am to watch you go after and accomplish your goals! GO CHANCE GO! I love you so much! @myfancychance,” he wrote alongside the affectionate family photo.

“Thank you for supporting my dreams. I love you daddy!!💖,” commented the aspiring actress below the photo.

Chance was featured in V Magazine‘s summer 2023 issue in May, where she praised and credited her father for influencing her ambitions to pursue an acting career.

“Growing up, we’ve always been around different artists and in the studio with our dad,” Chance explained. “Even though we don’t want to pursue music right now, just seeing his work ethic and persistence has definitely been a big contributor to the drive we have to pursue our dreams.”

Diddy’s vibrant family includes daughter Chance, son Quincy Brown, 32, Justin, 29, Christian, 25, twins D’Lila and Jessie, 16 and newborn Love, 6 months.