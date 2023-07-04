Click to share this via email

Olivia Culpo is officially engaged, revealing that boyfriend Christian McCaffrey popped the question.

The model and influencer is taking fans inside the couple’s engagement party courtesy of a new “Get Ready with Me” TikTok video.

In the video, McCaffrey is seen zipping Culpo into the dress she’d planned to wear for their party, a white Vivienne Westwood mini-dress, which she jokingly dubbed “the world’s absolute tightest dress.”

“I need literally a professional,” she joked as the NFL running back barely manages to get the zipper up, with Culpo joking that it was a “Christmas miracle” that he could manage.

However, just moments later the whole thing came apart, with Culpo revealing that the zipper “completely split,” insisting, ”

“That’s never happened to me before,” she added.

Luckily, her husband to be happened to be handy with mending zippers, managing to repair the dress and save the day.

“I don’t even know how we were able to fix that but there is a God out there,” Culpo said.

“He fixed my dress,” she said of McCaffrey. “He’s a jack of all trades.”

Culpo also shared a TikTok video featuring highlights from the party, some formal and some anything but.