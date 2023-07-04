Tom Brady is celebrating his mother, and joined by all three of his children to do it.

In a celebratory Instagram post marking the her birthday — which happens to be the Fourth of July — Brady shared a photo of his mother, Galynn Brady.

“Happy birthday to the BEST MOM in the world,” he wrote in the caption.

Other photos feature each of his three kids — daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, whom he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen, and John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 15, shared with Bridget Moynahan — posing with their grandmother.

“It’s so nice the whole country celebrates with all those fireworks this weekend!!! 🎆🎉. We love you so much mom and we appreciate all you have done and continue to do for us! Have the best day and we are all so blessed to have you in our life! ❤️❤️❤️.”