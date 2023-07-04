Child actors sometimes continue on the Hollywood path, continuing to seek acting roles as they grow from cute kids to teens to adults.

Not all of those former child stars make the difficult transition to adult roles — and not all of them even want to.

For proof, take a look at the unique, outside-of-Hollywood jobs that these recognizable child stars now hold.

Frankie Muniz: Race Car Driver

In early January, the “Malcolm in the Middle” star announced on Instagram that he was ready to begin pursuing his dream of becoming a NASCAR driver.

“Ever since childhood, it’s been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR,” Muniz told Yahoo! Entertainment.

During his first professional race in February, Muniz placed a respectable 11th in the stock car racing division’s Menards Series at the Daytona International Speedway.

Michael Conner Humphreys: Soldier and Student

Michael Conner Humphreys is best known for playing the younger version of Tom Hanks’ title character in “Forrest Gump”.

These days, reports Page Six, Humphreys is studying international affairs, following a seven-year stint in the U.S. military that saw him serve in Germany and Iraq.

“I’m not sure I would have wanted to be a child star — it doesn’t always seem to turn out that well for a lot of them,” he said in a 2019 interview with The Sun. “I reckon I am right, looking at some of them today.”

Rajiv Surendra: Potter and YouTuber

Canadian actor Rajiv Surendra film came to fame from his role as rap-loving Mathlete Kevin G in “Mean Girls”, as well as for his acclaimed 2016 memoir, The Elephants in My Backyard, which documents his unsuccessful attempt to land the lead role in “Life of Pi”.

Since then, Surendra has been unleashing his creative pursuits in the pottery studio, regularly showcasing his skills on Instagram.

He also offers DIY home-styling tips via his YouTube channel, offering tips on such topics as beautifying one’s bed and arranging flowers.

As Surendra explained in an interview with GQ, he’s a pottery apprentice with Guy Wolff, who makes flower pots for Martha Stewart. “I read about him in Martha’s magazine and I was like, I really want to learn from him, so I sought him out,” he said.

Willa Ford: Interior Designer

Willa Ford’s talents cut a wide swath though showbusiness, having experienced success as a singer, songwriter, dancer, model, television personality and film actress. Following the release of her debut album, Willa Was Here, in 2001, she went on to appear in such films as “Friday the 13th”, hosted a few TV shows, posed for Playboy and tripped the light fantastic on “Dancing With the Stars”.

Ford has since segued into interior design, and runs her own studio, Willa Ford Interiors, with clients including the likes of Steve Aioki and French Montana; she was recently seen combining her various skills as Scott Disick’s right-hand woman on the house-flipping reality show “Flip It Like Disick”.

“I want to empower other women and let them know that it’s OK to pivot careers,” Ford told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve been told, ‘You were a pop singer. Why should I think of you as an interior designer?’ Well, you should take me seriously because I’ve worked my tush off, and it’s been seven years now that I’ve run my own company.”

Peter Ostrum: Veterinarian

Peter Ostrum made an indelible impression on filmgoers with his performance as Charlie Bucket in 1971’s “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”.

That proved to be his only acting role, and he went on to become a veterinarian, specializing in cattle and horses.

In addition to his veterinary duties, Ostrum also visits schools to share his cinematic experiences. “Younger kids are more interested in the particular scenes, the special effects, and the older kids are more interested in how it affected me as an individual – how did it change my life,” he told Rochester First.

Kay Panabaker: Zoologist

As a child actor, Kay Panabaker logged an impressive array of screen credits, ranging from being a series regular in the TV series “Summerland,” “Phil of the Future” and ” No Ordinary Family”, in addition to guest spots in such series as “Two and a Half Men”, “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation”, “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”.

Panabaker ultimately decided the life of an actor wasn’t for her, and decided to study zoology; she went on to care for animals at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom in Florida.

“I no longer had that love, that passion,” she told Naperville Magazine in 2016, explaining why she decided to quit acting.

“I maintain the care, well-being, management, behaviour conditioning and enrichment of our animals and birds,” she said of her job. “I work with goats, sheep, elephants, porcupines, skunks, donkeys, cows, parrots, birds of prey, and opossums to name a few. I do animal presentations on our stages and maintain the ‘Affection Section,’ which is our petting zoo.”