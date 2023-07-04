Comedy fans are anxiously awaiting the premiere of “Joy Ride”, the hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery centring on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure, starring Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu.

Director Adele Lim spoke with ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté about the new film, revealing there were a few scenes that didn’t make the film’s final cut.

READ MORE: ‘Joy Ride’ Director Adele Lim Talks Working With Seth Rogen, Reveals Film’s Original Title

“I think, to everyone’s credit, we used almost every single one of our scenes. There are there are three scenes I can think of that didn’t make the cut — two because they were too crazy and too raunchy,” she said.

“And if, you know, if you watch a movie, you’re like, what could those scenes be? It’s a lot. And one was, you know, sort of like the bookend piece to a certain tattoo you see in the movie… tattoo on a lady part. And the scene that cut was a tattoo on a boy part,” she teased.

READ MORE: ‘Joy Ride’ Co-Stars Ashley Park And Sherry Cola On Their K-Pop Names

“But then there was also a really special, heartfelt scene between the characters of Lolo and Kat,” she added, referencing the characters played by Cola and Hsu.

“Again, not because the scene wasn’t amazing and fantastic and will make you cry, but, you know, we just have like 110 minutes and something’s got to be cut,” she explained.

“Joy Ride” arrives in theatres on Friday, July 7.