Meghan Trainor is a mom of two! The singer and her husband, Daryl Sabara, took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that they welcomed their second son on July 1. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, are also parents to Riley, 2.

The pair shared several shots from the hospital, as well as at-home pics of their newborn in the sweet post.

“On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world,” Trainor wrote. “He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz…and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us.”

Trainor announced she was expecting during a virtual appearance on the Today show in January. When co-host Hoda Kotb opened Trainor’s book, Dear Future Mama, there was a photo of a sonogram revealing the news.

“It comes with a baby!” Trainor announced, before standing up to show off her growing baby bump.

As for how Riley felt about becoming a big brother, Trainor said, “We try to say, ‘Baby in mama’s belly,’ but he just points at his belly and says, ‘Baby.'”

Then, during an April appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, Trainor and Sabara revealed that their baby on the way was a boy.

“I’m in a house full of boys,” the singer later said on The View. “I really thought I was having twin girls, but it’s a boy. I live with my two brothers, so it’s a house of boys, that’s what we’re doing.”

