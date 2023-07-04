Ringo Starr will celebrate his 83rd birthday on Friday, July 7, but age ain’t nothing but a number to the legendary Beatles drummer.

“Nothing makes me feel old,” he told People of marking his milestone birthday. “In my head, I’m 27.”

As the years have passed, Starr tries to keep everything in perspective. “Wisdom’s a heavy word,” he said. “[Getting older] is what happens, and you try and keep yourself busy.”

Starr recalled that when he and his fellow Beatles were opening for a singer named Helen Shapiro, he used to chat with members of her band, who were much older than him.

“I was talking to the band and I said, ‘Well, how old are you?’ And the guy says, ‘I’m 40.’ ’40?! And you’re still doing it?'” Starr said. “Little did I know! It’s far out. But that’s always stuck with me.”

When Starr marks his big day, he’ll be continuing an annual tradition he started many years ago, welcoming fans from around the world to join him in uttering his trademark phrase, “peace and love,” which he explained in a new video.